LONDON Nathan Robertson, one of an elite group of England players to make more than 100 international appearances, retired on Wednesday.

The 2006 world mixed doubles champion and 2004 Olympic silver medallist, both with Gail Emms, brought down the curtain two weeks after winning his 114th England cap at the Thomas Cup Finals in China.

Robertson, 35, made his first England appearance in 1995 and with his latest mixed doubles partner, Jenny Wallwork, had recently climbed to number 17 in the world, narrowly missing selection for the London Olympics.

The former world number one in mixed doubles and number four in men's doubles said: "I've had a fantastic career in a sport that has given me so much."

Emms, now promoting the sport as an ambassador with Badminton England, said: "Without a doubt in my mind, Nathan is the best badminton player that Britain has ever produced."

Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy said: "I am already speaking with Nathan with regards to keeping him involved in the sport in the same way we have with Gail. They are priceless assets to Badminton England."

Robertson carried the England flag at the 2010 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. On July 25 he will run a leg of the Olympic torch relay.

