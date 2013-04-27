Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei celebrates a point in the second game of his men's singles badminton gold medal match against China's Lin Dan at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

NEW DELHI World number one Lee Chong Wei will have another go at winning an elusive Olympic gold medal provided he remains injury-free, the Malaysian shuttler said on Saturday.

Lee lost a second Olympic final to his great rival Lin Dan of China last year and hinted at retirement but his eyes glistened as he spoke about the possibility of being third time lucky.

"Yes, Olympic gold is my dream. I tried my best and twice I lost in the final," Lee, 30, told reporters after cruising into the final of the Indian Open super series tournament.

"I'll try one more time in 2016 (Rio Olympics) if I stay injury-free," he said when asked how long he hoped to continue playing.

"I'd like to see how my conditions are next year after the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. If I'm free of injuries, (I'd play) until 2016, one more Olympics."

"Next year, we have a lot of competitions - Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships and I know Thomas Cup is in India. I hope I can maintain my results and don't sustain injuries because you it's very difficult to recover and get back to court."

Lee carries the burden of a nation that has not won an Olympic gold but he thinks there will be less pressure on his shoulders in Rio.

"Malaysia never won a gold in Olympics. I tried very hard but lost in the final last year," he said.

"I can take it easy in 2016 because I have won the silver two times. There would be less pressure in 2016."

