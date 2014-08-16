KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has stepped in to try and broker a peace deal between the country's badminton president and the coach of world number one Lee Chong Wei.

BAM President Tan Sri Tengku Mahaleel Tengku Ariff sidelined coach Rashid Sidek from the upcoming world championships after a row between the two which escalated after a poor showing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow earlier this month which Lee missed through injury.

Rashid had threatened to quit after being told he was not required in Denmark for Lee's return to the court for the Aug. 25-31 championships and next month's Asian Games in South Korea.

Lee had called for a resolution to the matter between the warring duo and Khairy said it was essential the shuttler, who has twice finished runner-up at the world championships, did not have to contend with the drama.

"I have spoken to him (Rashid) on the phone, he said he will stay to serve out his contract which ends at the end of the year," Khairy told reporters in Malaysia on Friday.

"We do not want Lee Chong Wei's preparations and mental strength affected because the coach has problems. I have asked Rashid and Lee Chong Wei to continue with their training."

