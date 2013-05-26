China's badminton team celebrate during the awards presentation ceremony at the Sudirman Cup World Team Badminton Championships in Kuala Lumpur May 26, 2013. China won the Sudirman Cup 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Badminton powerhouse China extended their Sudirman Cup hegemony on Sunday, crushing South Korea 3-0 to win their ninth title in 10 final appearances.

The Chinese shuttlers did not drop a single set in the final of the world mixed team championship in Kuala Lumpur against a Korean squad consisting mostly of debutants.

World number two Chen Long won the men's singles while China also claimed the mixed and men's doubles rubbers to dash whatever hopes Korea had of repeating their famous 2003 victory over the formidable Chinese.

The world number one mixed doubles pair Xu Chen and Ma Jin trounced Ko Sung-hyun and Kim Ha-na 21-13 21-15 to give China the perfect start before Chen stepped on the court to beat Lee Dong-keun 21-15 21-10 in 48 minutes and extend the advantage.

Liu Xiaolong then joined forces with Qiu Zihan to beat Ko Sung-hyun and Lee Yong-dae 21-19 21-17 in the men's doubles to seal China's fifth straight Sudirman Cup title.

