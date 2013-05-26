'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
Badminton powerhouse China extended their Sudirman Cup hegemony on Sunday, crushing South Korea 3-0 to win their ninth title in 10 final appearances.
The Chinese shuttlers did not drop a single set in the final of the world mixed team championship in Kuala Lumpur against a Korean squad consisting mostly of debutants.
World number two Chen Long won the men's singles while China also claimed the mixed and men's doubles rubbers to dash whatever hopes Korea had of repeating their famous 2003 victory over the formidable Chinese.
The world number one mixed doubles pair Xu Chen and Ma Jin trounced Ko Sung-hyun and Kim Ha-na 21-13 21-15 to give China the perfect start before Chen stepped on the court to beat Lee Dong-keun 21-15 21-10 in 48 minutes and extend the advantage.
Liu Xiaolong then joined forces with Qiu Zihan to beat Ko Sung-hyun and Lee Yong-dae 21-19 21-17 in the men's doubles to seal China's fifth straight Sudirman Cup title.
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.