Malaysian Lee Chong Wei's reign as badminton's undisputed Superseries Finals champion came to an end on Saturday, losing 21-16 16-21 21-18 to China's Chen Long in the Chinese city of Liu Zhou.

The world number one was bidding to win the season-ending tournament for the fourth consecutive time but emerged second best in an 80-minute marathon.

It was another big disappointment for Chong Wei following his narrow defeat in August's world championship final at Wembley Arena to big rival Lin Dan of China.

Lin was on top form again on Saturday in the other semi-final with a 21-12 21-15 victory over Denmark's Peter Gade.

The women's final will be between India's Saina Nehwal and China's world number one Wang Yihan.

