World and Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan added a first Superseries Finals title to his trophy haul on Sunday with a 21-12 21-16 success over Chinese compatriot Chen Long.

Chen had disposed of titleholder and world number one Lee Chong Wei in the semis but once again found Lin too strong, losing for the fourth time from four career matches against his illustrious team mate.

The women's title went to China's world number one Wang Yihan who came from behind to beat India's Commonwealth champion Saina Newhal 18-21 21-13 21-13.

China also lifted the women's doubles and mixed doubles crowns but Danish men's duo Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen beat Chai Biao and Guo Zhendong 25-23 21-7 to prevent a clean-sweep.

The season-ending $500,000 tournament was held in the Chinese city of Liuzhou.

