NEW DELHI May 25 Japan claimed their maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, edging out five-time champions Malaysia 3-2 in the final of men's team event.

World number one Lee Chong-Wei salvaged personal reputation beating Kenichi Tago 21-12 21-16 in 45 minutes before Japan won the next two contests to surge ahead.

Kenichi Hayakawa and Hiroyuki Endo brought Japan, who stunned China in the semi-final, back into contention when they eked out a 12-21 21-17 21-19 victory over the Tan Boon Heong-Hoon Thien How pair in 76 minutes.

Kento Momota then downed Chong Wei Feng 21-15 21-17 to put Japan ahead but Malaysia equalised with Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong claiming the second doubles 19-21 21-17 21-12.

In the all-important third singles, Takuma Ueda beat Daren Liew 21-12 18-21 21-17 to deny Malaysia what could have been their first Thomas Cup title since 1992.

"I was under pressure before the start of the game but... was determined to win. I have not experienced anything like this before," Ueda said. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)