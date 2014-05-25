ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
NEW DELHI May 25 Japan claimed their maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, edging out five-time champions Malaysia 3-2 in the final of men's team event.
World number one Lee Chong-Wei salvaged personal reputation beating Kenichi Tago 21-12 21-16 in 45 minutes before Japan won the next two contests to surge ahead.
Kenichi Hayakawa and Hiroyuki Endo brought Japan, who stunned China in the semi-final, back into contention when they eked out a 12-21 21-17 21-19 victory over the Tan Boon Heong-Hoon Thien How pair in 76 minutes.
Kento Momota then downed Chong Wei Feng 21-15 21-17 to put Japan ahead but Malaysia equalised with Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong claiming the second doubles 19-21 21-17 21-12.
In the all-important third singles, Takuma Ueda beat Daren Liew 21-12 18-21 21-17 to deny Malaysia what could have been their first Thomas Cup title since 1992.
"I was under pressure before the start of the game but... was determined to win. I have not experienced anything like this before," Ueda said. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.