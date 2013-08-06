The Badminton World Federation (BWF) banned Thai shuttler Bodin Issara for two years on Tuesday for his attack on former doubles partner Maneepong Jongjit during the final of the Canada Open last month.

Maneepong was himself suspended for three months by the BWF disciplinary committee which upheld the punishments that the Badminton Association of Thailand had announced for the pair last month.

"Both sanctions are effective from the date of the incident - Sunday 21 July - and the players have 21 days in which to appeal," the BWF said in a statement.

The duo, both 22, were competing on opposite sides for the first time since they split up and tensions blew up in a bad-tempered men's doubles contest culminating in Bodin's disqualification after he chased Maneepong around the arena and hit him.

Bodin lost his temper after being hit on the head with a racquet at the change of ends and he rugby-tackled Maneepong on a neighbouring court and rained downed punches before being pulled away.

Bodin subsequently apologised and even urged the authorities to reduce Maneepong's suspension so that he could play in the ongoing World Championships in China.

Bodin, who was found to have breached five sections of the code of conduct, would forfeit world-ranking points and prize money earned from the event, the BWF statement said. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Clare Fallon)