Thai shuttler Bodin Issara's appeal against a two-year ban for assaulting his former doubles partner on court has been rejected, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Friday.

Bodin was banned after he chased Maneepong Jongjit around the arena in a bad-tempered Canada Open doubles final in August, tackled him to the ground and punched him several times.

The former doubles partners had been competing on opposite sides for the first time since they split up.

"The three-member body dismissed Issara's appeal and confirmed he is ineligible to compete in all tournaments sanctioned by the BWF for two years, effective July 21 2013," the BWF said in a statement.

Maneepong, who had hit Bodin with his racquet after a heated verbal exchange, has already served a three-month ban and returned to action.

After the bans were imposed Bodin took responsibility for the incident and called for Maneepong's suspension to be cut.

