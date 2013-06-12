* Will take over in first quarter of 2014
* Carr is veteran of British industry
* Some say he lacks experience negotiating big foreign deals
* Predecessor oversaw failed merger with EADS
LONDON, June 12 BAE Systems has
appointed Centrica's Roger Carr to be its new chairman, placing
its trust in the 66-year-old British business veteran to steer
Europe's biggest defence contractor through a time of shrinking
budgets in the United States and Britain.
Carr will leave UK energy group Centrica, where he
has been chairman for the last nine years, and will take over as
BAE chairman in the first quarter of next year from Dick Olver,
who oversaw BAE's ill-fated $45 billion attempt to merge with
Franco-German aerospace giant EADS
He will first join the board as a non-executive director and
chairman designate on Oct. 1 this year, the company said. Carr
will step down as Centrica's chairman on or before the company's
annual general meeting in 2014.
"Sir Roger was the clear choice," said BAE's senior
independent director, Nick Rose, who led the search.
"He is an outstanding candidate with two decades'
board-level experience at the top of UK industry. His skills,
reputation and relationships with investors and government
ministers will be of considerable value to the company both at
home and abroad," he said.
Having first worked as a computer programmer at Boots, the
Nottingham native made his name as a dealmaker as chief
executive of now-demerged British security group Williams
Holdings before chairing utility Thames Water and pub group
Mitchells and Butlers.
His latest deal was in 2010 when he chaired chocolate maker
Cadbury during its 11.9 billion pound takeover by U.S. food
giant Kraft Foods Group Inc, which was strongly
criticised among the British public.
Carr is also the outgoing chairman of UK lobby group the
Confederation of Business Industry, which represents about
240,000 companies.
BAE is combating declining spending from its biggest
customers, the United States and Britain, and has focused on
overseas sales and niche sectors such as cyber security to boost
growth following the failed attempt to merge with Airbus-owner
EADS, which would have given it a commercial edge.
Carr's predecessor Olver came under fire from some of the
company's biggest shareholders such as Invesco Perpetual and
Henderson Global Investors, which said the collapsed deal was
symptomatic of a wider and sustained failure to create value for
shareholders.
Carr's career has been largely based in the UK, and some
industry insiders say he lacks the international experience to
negotiate the foreign deals that are a growing part of BAE's
business.
The company, which posted a 6.4 percent fall in 2012
earnings in February, is still negotiating with Saudi Arabia
over the pricing of a crucial Eurofighter jet deal and hopes to
edge back into a fighter jet competition in India which it has
so far lost to Dassault Aviation's Rafale aircraft.
BAE said on May 8 that there was still insufficient detail
to gauge the impact of U.S. government cuts on defence spending,
known as sequestration, which began in March and have already
caused some contracts to be delayed.