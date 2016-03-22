LONDON, March 22 British defence company BAE
Systems has won a 472 million pound ($671 million)
contract from the UK government to continue with work to prepare
for the building of eight anti-submarine warships.
Britain confirmed in its defence spending plan last November
that it would buy eight of the Type 26 Global Combat Ships, down
from the 13 ships that BAE had originally been expecting.
BAE said on Tuesday the 15 month contract would fund further
detailed design of the complex vessels and the manufacturing of
key equipment for the first three ships.
The deal follows a 859 million pound contract BAE won in
February 2015 to continue design work on the Type 26.
($1 = 0.7039 pounds)
