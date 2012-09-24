LONDON, Sept 24 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has held talks with French and German leaders in an
attempt to ensure UK interests are protected if a $64 billion
proposed merger between BAE Systems and EADS
goes ahead, his spokesman said.
"Given the nature of the companies' activities the
government will clearly have some involvement and we need to
ensure that the UK's public interest is properly protected,"
Cameron's spokesman told reporters at a briefing on Monday.
"We are talking to the companies to ensure that that is the
case," the spokesman said. "The prime minister spoke to
Chancellor (Angela) Merkel on Friday night and has spoken to
President (Francois) Hollande this morning."
Cameron's spokesman added that Cameron had yet to raise the
issue with U.S. President Barack Obama.
The government is in talks with the British defence
contractor and the European aerospace group about its plans for
UK jobs should the deal go through. BAE's UK workforce currently
stands at 35,000, while EADS has around 15,000 employees in the
UK.
EADS and BAE Systems announced earlier this month that they
were in advanced talks over a mega-merger to create an industry
giant, in what would be the biggest shake-up in Europe's
aerospace and defence sector in more than a
decade.