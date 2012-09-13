By Rhys Jones and Sophie Sassard
| LONDON, Sept 13
LONDON, Sept 13 The idea of a $48 billion merger
to form the world's biggest aerospace and defence group was
hatched in June at talks that "started as a bit of banter".
Before too long, the EADS aerospace company and
defence heavyweight BAE Systems, both of which supply
top secret and highly complex cryptanalytical technology to
government, chose codenames in the fast-moving talks.
The codenames started rather simply, with the real first
letters of their names: Elm for EADS and Birch for BAE Systems.
"What initially started as a bit of banter turned into
serious talks on how to increase cooperation between the two
groups through joint-venture," said a source with knowledge of
the talks, who asked not to be named.
"And as discussions progressed they decided to bring
cooperation even further with cross capital-investments."
The June talks were between Tom Enders, head of EADS
(European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co) and a former German
paratrooper, and BAE's Ian King, both of whom had talked in the
past about giant defence mergers.
"It was rather like a school reunion," said a person
familiar with the negotiations.
A pivotal point towards potentially the biggest shake-up in
the European aerospace and defence sector in a decade came at a
dinner on July 12.
France's defence and finance ministers met Enders and EADS
strategy chief Marwan Lahoud over supper and gave the green
light to press on, a person with knowledge of the talks said.
Enders and King rapidly realised they could make it happen,
some 14 years after Enders failed in an earlier bid to create a
pan-European giant capable of taking on America's Boeing.
In 1998 Enders, then the head of corporate strategy at
Daimler's former defence business Dasa, pushed for a merger with
BAE Systems, which was rebuffed.
Fast forward to June 2012 when Enders took the helm of
Airbus parent EADS, and he told colleagues to expect something
bold to make his mark on the group.
MAKING A MARK
That mark emerged on Wednesday, when EADS and BAE Systems
said they were in advanced talks over a strategic merger to
create a global giant, seen partly as a way of dealing with a
shrinking defence sector.
In the tie-up, EADS would own 60 percent and BAE 40 percent
of the new group.
The combined group would make products ranging from Airbus
commercial planes to Typhoon warplanes and Astute class
nuclear-powered submarines.
After being appointed head of EADS, former Airbus boss
Enders had met BAE chief executive King as partners in the
Eurofighter warplane programme in June.
Closer ties were floated, followed by a feasibility study.
To keep the talks - which were given several codenames
including Project Hawthorne - under the radar both companies
chose the codenames.
In July, the parties met at a hotel near Enders' residence
outside Munich and the decision was made then to go ahead. The
60-40 split was decided early as the two sides advanced.
Enders and King had already established close ties during
the fruitless 1998 merger talks, which led Daimler to form EADS
with the French, and British Aerospace to become BAE Systems
after buying General Electric's defence arm GEC-Marconi.
In 2003, BAE rejected another merger offer, this time from
French defence electronics firm Thales.
BAE's CEO at the time was Mike Turner - now chairman of
British aerospace group GKN - who favoured a deal with a
U.S. group such as Lockheed Martin or Boeing,
which failed to materialise.
LONG-HELD DREAM
A potential EADS-BAE tie-up also fulfils a long-held dream
of Jean-Luc Lagardere, French entrepreneur and former joint
president of EADS.
"You could say that 15 years on the wheel has now come back
round to what people were trying to do in the 1990s," John
Weston, chief executive from 1998 to 2002 of what became BAE
Systems, told Reuters.
From EADS' side, the deal was chiefly driven by Enders and
Lahoud - EADS' stragetist and a former chief executive of
missile maker MBDA, which is jointly owned by EADS, BAE and
Italy's Finmeccanica.
"Lahoud knows the BAE management and the personalities
within the company very well, he also knows the British
government very well and he made a lot of the running - it was a
real joint venture between Lahoud and Enders," a source close to
EADS said.
Lahoud was also a key figure in the 2006 deal which saw EADS
buy BAE's stake in Airbus for $3.5 billion.
A source close to EADS said the likely outcome of current
negotiations would see a manager from Britain overseeing defence
with French and Germans sharing the rest.
"Enders will likely head the group, Fabrice Bregier will
stay at the helm of Airbus, Astrium will keep a French boss and
Lahoud is expected to take a very prominent executive role close
to Enders," the source added.
Another source said the chairman and chief operating officer
would probably come from BAE Systems.
Other key players in propelling the deal included BAE's
finance director Peter Lynus and its strategy chief Kevin Taylor
along with EADS finance director Harald Wilhelm and the head of
its UK unit Robin Southwell.
Advisers said that both groups had consulted closely with
governments in Britain, Germany, France and Spain, since the
talks started early in the summer. The U.S. government had also
been informed about the talks.
Three sources familiar with the situation said EADS and BAE
Systems had in fact started putting tentative feelers out about
a possible merger up to a year ago. Others said the talks
started in earnest this summer.
EADS-BAE believe the merged entity, which would have a dual
stock-listing, would have lower costs and more balanced
commercial and military operations.
"This looks like it is one of those 'what ifs' that will
actually come off," said a source close to EADS.