BERLIN, Sept 20 European aerospace group EADS
is looking for a quick decision from governments on its
plan to merge with British defence company BAE Systems,
as France and Germany hold meetings to discuss a common position
on the proposed tie-up.
"We are continuing constructive talks and hope for an
agreement soon," a spokesman said on Thursday. "All the facts
are on the table."
France's president, Francois Hollande, and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will discuss the merger plans at a meeting in
Germany this weekend, with advisors due to meet on Thursday and
Friday for preparatory talks.
France and Germany are keen to ensure they do not lose too
much influence at Airbus-maker EADS. German politicians, in
particular, have been calling for job guarantees.
Earlier this week, sources said BAE and EADS could walk away
from a deal that would create an enlarged group worth $45
billion if too many demands were placed on them by governments.
EADS chief executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday said the
companies were trying to accommodate governments' concerns and
national security interests.
