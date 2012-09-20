* EADS says constructive talks continuing
* German Bundestag to discuss merger plans next week
* Merkel, Hollande to meet on Saturday
By Gernot Heller
BERLIN, Sept 20 European aerospace group EADS
is looking for a quick decision from governments on its
plan to merge with British defence company BAE Systems,
as France and Germany hold meetings to discuss a common position
on the proposed tie-up.
"We are continuing constructive talks and hope for an
agreement soon," a spokesman said on Thursday. "All the facts
are on the table."
France's president, Francois Hollande, and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will discuss the merger plans at a meeting in
Germany this weekend, and advisors are meeting on Thursday and
Friday for preparatory talks.
The Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, will
also discuss the merger plans next week, with the economy
ministry due to report on how things stand.
France and Germany are keen to ensure they do not lose too
much influence at Airbus-maker EADS. German politicians, in
particular, have been calling for job guarantees.
Merkel's coalition government has not yet come up with a
unified position on the talks. While the governments in France
and Britain have communicated their wish lists to EADS, Germany
hasn't yet, an industry source who is familiar with the issue
said.
Earlier this week, sources said BAE and EADS could walk away
from a deal that would create an enlarged group worth $45
billion if too many demands were placed on them by governments.
EADS chief executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday the
companies were trying to accommodate governments' concerns and
national security interests.
A combination of BAE and EADS would overtake U.S. rival
Boeing as the world's biggest aerospace and defence
company in sales.