WASHINGTON, Sept 14 BAE Systems said on
Friday it had no plans to divest any U.S. business units as a
result of the proposed merger with European aerospace giant EADS
.
"We have no plans to divest any of our business in the
United States, as it relates to this transaction," a BAE
spokesman told Reuters.
He said the U.S. unit would still operate as a U.S. company
and the new combined holding company would be subject to the
same security requirements as BAE Systems Plc is today.
Some European analysts have said the deal would have
negative U.S. security implications, suggesting that U.S.
officials could order BAE to divest some business units that do
sensitive work for the U.S. military or intelligence agencies.
But sources close to the case told Reuters earlier this week
that U.S. officials were unlikely to block the deal since there
is little overlap in the U.S. work of BAE and EADS and both
companies already have existing security deals that prevent
their foreign-based parent companies from influencing their work
on sensitive U.S. government programs.
The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it would
review the merger once it was submitted, but people familiar
with the matter said the companies had already held some
preliminary conversations with U.S. officials.
On Friday, the BAE spokesman underscored that the current
security arrangements would remain in place for the combined
company's U.S. operations, preventing foreign ownership,
influence and control.
"It will be staffed by executives of the same nationalities
as today and will be 'ringfenced' under the terms of a national
security agreement to ensure that there is no foreign ownership,
influence or control," said the spokesman.
As a result, there would be no impact on the U.S. company's
ability to provide its products and services, "including those
of a sensitive or classified nature, to our U.S. government
customers, now or in the future," he said.
Accordingly, he said, the company had no plans to divest any
U.S. businesses or operations as a result of the combination.