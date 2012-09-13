MILAN, Sept 13 Italian aerospace and defence
company Finmeccanica said on Thursday its partnerships
with EADS and BAE Systems would continue even
if the two companies go ahead with a planned tie-up.
"Finmeccanica has established consolidated partnerships with
both companies in the industrial, technological and commercial
field, which will continue with the combined entity", it said in
a statement.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to
create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing
in sales and contend with cutbacks in defence spending in
Europe and the United States.
According to Mediobanca analysts, an EADS-BAE combination
would limit Finmeccanica's ability to compete in Europe and
leave the Italian state-owned group with French aerospace and
defence electronics specialist Thales as the only
merger option left.