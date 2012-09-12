BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings says RPMs for May were 1.4 bln, up 8 pct
* Hawaiian Airlines reports May 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's BAE Systems said on Wednesday it was in talks about a tie-up with EADS , the parent of Airbus, to create a European powerhouse in aerospace, defence and security.
BAE shareholders would own 40 percent of the combined group and EADS shareholders the remaining 60 pct, BAE said in a statement.
"The potential combination would create a world class international aerospace, defence and security group with substantial centres of manufacturing and technology excellence in France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA," BAE Systems said.
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Delta Air Lines and Mexican peer Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday they have signed a joint cooperation agreement to beef up their cargo operations in the market between the United States and Mexico.