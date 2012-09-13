* France, Germany, UK would have special shares in new group
* Deal could speed up Lagardere, Daimler stake sales
* EADS and BAE shares down as obstacles feared
By James Regan and Gernot Heller
PARIS/BERLIN, Sept 13 Shares in EADS
and Britain's BAE Systems tumbled on Thursday as
investors feared a planned tie-up aimed at creating the world's
biggest defence and aerospace group could run up against
political obstacles.
If talks unveiled late on Wednesday culminate in a deal, BAE
shareholders would hold 40 percent and EADS investors 60 percent
in a giant with products ranging from Airbus commercial planes
to Typhoon warplanes and BAE's Astute-class nuclear-powered
submarines.
Potentially the biggest shake-up in the European aerospace
and defence sector in a decade, it would underline the push by
defence firms to offset the impact of shrinking national
military budgets with more revenues from the commercial sector.
But the accord will need the political backing of Germany
and France to unravel the 12-year-old shareholder pact
underpinning the strategic European aerospace champion, while
the enlarged group must win the trust needed to deal with
security-minded customers from the Pentagon to the Gulf.
Pressed for comment, Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters
only that the deal was being checked by Berlin. With European
politicians wary of the impact on jobs - especially in France
where unemployment has hit 13-year highs - the head of EADS'
Airbus unit sought to reassure staff on the deal.
"Such a combination would strengthen EADS and BAE Systems -
thereby making Airbus part of a stronger company overall,"
Fabrice Bregier said in a letter to employees, adding that any
deal would not affect Airbus' organisation, product plans,
manufacturing or future strategies.
Yet by 1520 GMT, EADS' shares had fallen more than 10
percent to 25.10 euros and BAE shares were down seven percent to
337.5 pence as investors acknowledged the logic of the move but
fretted that shareholders would lose out.
"A merger would allow EADS to achieve its aim of balancing
civil aerospace ... with non-Airbus activities," Citigroup
analysts said in a note.
"However, we believe that achieving merger synergies for the
combined entity could be difficult, particularly given the need
to ring-fence certain strategically sensitive activities," they
added, downgrading EADS' shares to "neutral" from "buy".
Ratings agency Fitch said the tie-up had "sound industrial
logic" but added: "Considering the complexity and security
sensitivity of some defence contracts, this may prove to be a
long and arduous process."
GROWTH RETHINK
Western defence spending is under severe pressure from
public finances on both sides of the Atlantic, forcing Europe's
two largest defence companies to rethink strategies for growth.
"I think it is now recognised that you can't sustain a
global defence company off the budget of a medium-sized or even
large-sized European country," said Nick Witney, senior research
at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
BAE will regain a foothold in the commercial aircraft
business through Airbus, undoing its decision to exit in 2006
and giving up a pure-play defence strategy.
EADS will absorb the consequences of failing to win a huge
contract to sell tankers to the U.S. Air Force last year and
give up trying to conquer the world's largest arms market alone.
Yet one investor who bought into EADS in 2009 at less than
half its price before the talks announcement fretted that the
deal would dilute EADS' existing attractions and so ultimately
turn sour for both sets of shareholders.
"This is a deal without logic and without winners. The whole
of the proposed combination is inferior to the sum of the
parts," said Barry Norris of UK-based Argonaut Capital Partners,
holder of 500,000 EADS shares.
The combined group as it stands would eclipse U.S. rival
Boeing with sales of about 72 billion euros ($93
billion), based on 2011 numbers. It would total some 220,000
employees worldwide.
The deal would unpick the ownership pact agreed for EADS
since its creation in a 2000 merger. French media-to-aerospace
group Lagardere owns 7.5 percent of EADS, with the
French state holding 15 percent. German car maker Daimler
holds 15 percent, with 22.5 percent voting rights.
The current status quo could be replaced by special shares
for all three governments that would give them the power to veto
any hostile takeover bid.
DAIMLER EXIT?
A Daimler spokesman said on Thursday that a merger could
allow it to exit its stakeholding. Germany had already agreed,
via state-owned bank KfW, to buy half of Daimler's stake to
ensure the Franco-German balance.
"Since the planned transaction would also be linked to a
possible dissolution of the shareholder pact, all options would
be open to us in principle - including the possibility of
selling our stake on the open market," he said by email.
The political implications are equally complex.
Rather than making BAE more European, the deal appears
designed to make EADS more American - potentially to the chagrin
of the French government and other French aerospace companies.
Until now, EADS has sat uncomfortably at the middle of a
triangle of misaligned political and economic relationships.
While France and Germany underpin both the euro and EADS
politically, France and Britain are Europe's biggest military
powers and Germany and Britain dominate its defence industry.
None of these pairings alone has generated adequate business.
German sources told Reuters the German government had yet to
approve the merger, while France said it would wait before
commenting. Yet one industry source said there were encouraging
signs from both countries involved that a merger could go ahead.
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg told France Inter
radio he could not comment on the deal because of "reasons of
confidentiality", but added that "this is a very important
strategic, geo-strategic negotiation".