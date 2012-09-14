PARIS, Sept 14 France wants to remain a
shareholder if European aerospace company EADS and
British defence group BAE Systems merge, French
newspaper La Tribune reported on Friday, citing two unidentified
sources close to the matter.
France, which owns 15 percent of EADS, "does not want to get
out of EADS", the two sources were quoted as saying. Its 15
percent stake would give it 9 percent of the combined group.
A spokeswoman for BAE said the issue for the company was the
voting block and not the size of the stake.
"On this, our position is that it is the voting block rights
that have to go for this deal to succeed. We need a normalised
structure with normal shareholder rights," the spokeswoman said.
The government declined to comment on the newspaper report.
A French presidential source said France and Germany would
not make any decisions until the companies clarified the terms.
"We are letting the companies find solutions if they agree
on a tie-up, and it is only once we have the project as it has
been clarified by the groups that we will have the task of
judging it and making decisions, both Germany and France," the
source said.
"Along with (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel, we are
waiting for the evaluation of all the consequences of this
tie-up, as much on the civil side as on the military side."
Former defence minister Paul Quiles, a leading member of the
ruling Socialist Party's leftwing, told Reuters the possibility
of the state giving up its stake in EADS was hugely sensitive.
"If the creation of this EADS-BAE holding raised the
question of the state's exit, there would be a battle in the
heart of the Socialist Party. That is for sure," he said.
The government has not come out against or in favour of a
merger between BAE and EADS, which are in advanced talks to
create an industry grouping that would overtake U.S. rival
Boeing in sales and contend better with defence cutbacks
in Europe and the United States.
"It is hard to imagine the French state would want to exit
from EADS just to make BAE happy. That would surprise me,"
Quiles said. "If that were the case, I think that would be a
mistake.
La Tribune also said EADS chief executive Tom Enders would
head a merged group as chief executive, while its chairman would
come from BAE. The paper said if talks continued at their
current pace, a deal could be signed before Oct. 10.
EADS was not available to comment.