LONDON Oct 10 Britain's BAE Systems is
not looking for a tie-up with another company following the
collapse of its $45 billion merger talks with Airbus parent EADS
, its chief executive and chairman said on Wednesday.
The two men, who added that the company's management would
be staying in place, said it had a very clear strategy and did
not think the company was itself a possible bid target following
the failure of the talks.
Ian King, the chief executive of BAE, and Chairman Dick
Olver told reporters on a conference call that the two groups
had found it harder to get agreement from the German government
than the French and British.