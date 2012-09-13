FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The special shares that
France, Germany and Great Britain stand to receive under the
planned merger of BAE Systems and EADS will
carry no other rights beyond the ability to block a hostile
takeover, a source close to the transaction said.
"These special shares will have no other veto rights and no
nomination rights", the person said on Thursday.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced
talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival
Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in
Europe and the United States.
"There will be a completely normal governance", the source
said, adding that according to the plans - which may be
finalized within the next two weeks - no government will get a
board seat.
However, the size of stakes held by individual shareholders
would be limited, the source said.