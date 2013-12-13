LONDON Dec 13 UK aerospace and defence firm BAE
Systems has signed a 2 billion pounds ($3.26 billion)
revolving credit facility, the company said in an emailed
statement on Friday.
BBB+/Baa2 rated BAE has taken advantage of competitive loan
market conditions to refinance an existing 2 billion pounds
revolving credit early.
That loan, which was agreed in December 2010 and was due to
mature in 2015, paid a margin of 67.5 basis points (bps) over
LIBOR.
Average pricing for triple B rated loans fell by 27 percent
in the third quarter of 2013 to 48 bps, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
The existing loan has been cancelled and replaced with the
new five-year financing which has two one-year extension options
and was agreed with a group of 25 core relationship banks,
banking sources said.
The self-arranged facility is for general corporate purposes
but will also act as a backup line for BAE's commercial paper
programme.
($1 = 0.6143 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh)