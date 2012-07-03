LONDON, July 3 British defence group BAE Systems
is close to securing a deal to sell 12 Eurofighter
Typhoon jets to the government of Oman, according to sources
close to talks, in a deal which could be worth up to $2 billion.
"BAE and Oman are close to an agreement for 12
Eurofighters," one source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Analysts estimate that the Oman Eurofighter deal could be
worth up to $2 billion.
BAE, Europe's biggest defence contractor, is also in talks
to supply the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with up to 60
Eurofighters if a deal between the Gulf Arab state and France's
Dassault falls through, one of the sources said.