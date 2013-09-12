LONDON, Sept 12 British engineer Rolls Royce
is joining a BAE Systems team to compete for a
$10 billion deal to replace the U.S. air force's ageing T-38
training jets.
BAE, along with American firms Northrop Grumman and
an L-3 Communications unit, are offering the U.S. about
350 Hawk training jets. A decision over the T-X program, as it
is known, was expected next year but has been pushed back due to
U.S. budget cuts.
The companies said in a statement on Thursday that Rolls
Royce will join the team as an engine supplier, and will lead
the support and integration of the Adour Mk951 engine on the
Hawk aircraft.
High value contracts like these are being fiercely fought
over by defence companies as Western governments reel back
spending. Other firms competing for the T-X program include
Lockheed Martin and Finmeccanica's aerospace
arm.