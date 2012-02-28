WASHINGTON Feb 27 BAE Systems Plc
and Science Applications International Corp
have won a chance to bid for up to $698 million orders for
integration of complex communications equipment and other
electronics on a range of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps ground
vehicles, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The contract, which runs through February 2017, will give
each of the companies an initial payment of $12,500, with the
chance to bid for task orders worth a total of $698 million.
The contract is based on indefinite-delivery,
indefinite-quantity terms, which gives the Pentagon the ability
to issue specific task orders as needed over the next five
years.
The orders could cover a whole range of activities,
including engineering, design, testing, evaluation, and
fabrication of prototype systems and other equipment for use in
various strategic and tactical vehicles.