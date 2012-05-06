LONDON May 6 BAE Systems is close to
sealing a 500 million pounds ($808 million) deal to sell up to
30 Hawk trainer aircraft to Saudi Arabia, the Sunday Times
reported.
The sale would provide some welcome relief for the defence
giant, which is battling against shrinking defence budgets in
Europe and America.
Saudi Arabia has ordered 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets from
BAE and needs the Hawks to train its pilots.
The order is expected to be finalised within the next few
months but it is likely to come too late to save the 845 jobs at
BAE's Hawk factory in Brough, Yorkshire, which is set to close.
BAE is Britain's biggest manufacturing company, with 100,000
employees around the globe. It is building two aircraft carriers
for the Royal Navy and is a key partner on the Joint Strike
Fighter, the world's biggest military aircraft programme.
BAE declined comment when contacted by Reuters.