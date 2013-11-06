* 1,775 job cuts to hit Portsmouth, Filton and Scotland
* To consolidate shipbuilding operations in Glasgow
* BAE, MoD agree changes to 2009 aircraft carrier deal
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Nov 6 Defence contractor BAE Systems
plans to lay off 1,775 ship workers across the UK as
the biggest warships Britain has ever built near completion with
no similar-sized orders on the horizon.
The cuts signal the end of more than 500 years of
shipbuilding in Portsmouth on England's south coast, with the
company consolidating operations at the Govan and Scotstoun
yards in Glasgow, Scotland.
The company, which has been reviewing its shipbuilding
operations for more than a year, said that after consultation
with Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) it had decided that
Glasgow would be the most effective location for the manufacture
of future warships.
"Under these proposals, shipbuilding operations at
Portsmouth will cease in the second half of 2014," it said,
adding the cost of the restructuring would be borne by the MoD.
Defence industry executives said that keeping all three
British yards open was never realistic, given that the Queen
Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers are nearing completion, while
analysts welcomed the clarification on the future of BAE's naval
shipbuilding business.
The first of the new aircraft carriers is expected to begin
sea trials in 2017 and a manufacturing contract for Type 26
Global Combat ships is not expected to be awarded until the end
of next year.
However, unions and politicians said the restructuring
decision was politically motivated, citing next year's Scottish
referendum on independence, which the British government is
strongly against.
"These are extremely difficult decisions and our first
thoughts are with all of those that are affected," British Prime
Minister David Cameron told parliament.
A spokesman for the Prime Minister declined to say whether
Scotland's referendum had played any part in the decision and
whether shipbuilding would stay in Scotland if it does become
independent.
CONTRACT CHANGES
BAE, which heads a consortium that includes Babcock,
Rolls-Royce and Thales UK, also said it had
agreed changes to the aircraft carrier contract it signed with
MoD in 2009.
This changes the consortium's fee to a 50-50 risk-share
arrangement that provides greater cost-performance incentives.
The maximum risk to the companies continues to be limited to the
loss of their profit opportunity, it said.
It also unveiled a proposed MoD contract for three offshore
patrol vessels, which would help to support shipbuilding until
work begins on the Type 26 ships. Under the previous
arrangement, the MoD would have had to pay for any periods when
there is no shipbuilding activity.
"It's a better outcome than I thought it would be," said
Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham, describing it as a
sensible solution that avoids the political outcry that would
have followed had the government been forced to pay BAE while
shipyards remained idle.
Shares in BAE remained largely flat on Wednesday after news
of the job cuts was reported by the BBC late on Tuesday. By 1419
GMT they were up 0.6 percent at 456 pence.
The cuts will affect 940 workers in Portsmouth in 2014, as
well as 835 at Filton, in south west England, and Glasgow and
Rosyth in Scotland through to 2016, BAE said.
BAE employs 3,200 people at its Glasgow shipyards and 1,200
in shipbuilding in Portsmouth, though it has a total of 4,100
employees in and around the English city steeped in maritime
history. The company will continue to keep Portsmouth as the
base for its maritime services business, it said.
Union leaders will meet BAE senior executives early next
week to discuss the cuts.