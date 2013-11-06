LONDON Nov 6 Defence contractor BAE
said it would start a consultation process to lay off 1,775
workers across three of its UK shipyards and would stop all
shipbuilding work at the Portsmouth site, on the south coast of
England, next year.
The company, which heads a consortium that includes Babcock
and Thales UK, said it had also agreed changes
to the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier contract it signed
with the Ministry of Defence in 2009.
This would see the consortium's fee move to a 50-50 risk
share arragement which would provide greater cost performance
incentives.
It also unveiled a proposed contract for the manufacture of
three offshore patrol vessels, which would help support
shipbuilding until work begins on the Type 26 Global Combat
ships.