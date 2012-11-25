LONDON Nov 25 British defence contractor BAE
Systems may close one of its major shipyards in Britain
as it looks to balance capacity with future workloads, a top
executive has told a newspaper in an interview published on
Sunday.
Nigel Whitehead, who is group managing director, programmes
and support, told the Sunday Telegraph that BAE, which operates
a shipyard in Portsmouth and two in Glasgow, "anticipate(s) that
there will be a reduction in footprint".
"We anticipate ... that part of that might actually be the
cessation of manufacturing at one of the sites," he was quoted
as telling the paper. "We will be making decisions this year, so
we have a number of weeks in which to do that."
The company is facing a drop in work once work on the two
Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers are completed.
The paper said industry insiders believe BAE's base at
Portsmouth is most at risk, with an estimated loss of 1,500
jobs. It said the Royal Navy's base at Portsmouth, where BAE
also does repairs, is not at risk.
The news comes just weeks after talks between BAE and EADS
on the world's largest defence and aviation merger collapsed.
"We continue to work closely with the Ministry of Defence to
explore all possible options to determine how best to sustain
the capability to deliver complex warships in the UK in the
future," a spokeswoman for BAE told Reuters.
"This work is ongoing and we are committed to keeping our
employees and trade unions informed as it progresses."