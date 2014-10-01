LONDON Oct 1 BAE Systems, Europe's
largest defence firm, has been awarded a 600 million pound ($972
million) contract by the British government to support half of
the Royal Navy's surface fleet and run the naval base at
Portsmouth for five-years.
The southern-England-based company said on Wednesday that
the new contract would extend until 2019 services it has been
providing for the last 12-years, including technical,
maintenance, repair and upgrades to ensure ships are available
for operational requirements.
The naval base, where BAE Systems will deliver planning,
engineering and energy, water and logistics services, is being
prepared for the arrival of a new aircraft carrier.
"The contract will keep the base running at the highest
standards and will ensure our ships are in the best possible
condition and operating at the highest capability," Commodore
Jeremy Rigby, Commander of Portsmouth Naval Base, said in a
statement.
"It has sustained more than 2,000 jobs at the base and many
more in the supply chain."
(1 US dollar = 0.6173 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)