LONDON Nov 19 British defence company BAE
Systems said it had secured a 365 million pound ($572
million) contract as part of a deal to provide Eurofighter
Typhoon jets with a new sort of radar.
The four nation-backed Eurofighter jet will in future be
available with the "Captor E-Scan radar" after the deal was
announced on Wednesday.
Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, the countries involved in
the Eurofighter project, had already funded the initial
development of the advanced radar, before agreeing a new
contract to fit the technology to the jets.
"This is a major step forward in the development of
Typhoon," BAE Systems managing director of combat air Martin
Taylor said in a statement.
"From the outset, the aircraft was built with capability
enhancement in mind and this step is proof that we are
developing Typhoon to keep it relevant for today and for the
future."
Eurofighter Typhoon is produced by BAE Systems,
Airbus and Finmeccanica.
(1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)