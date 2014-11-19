(Adds Eurofighter statement)
LONDON Nov 19 Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain
have through their Eurofighter project signed a 1 billion euro
($1.3 billion) contract to provide their jointly backed Typhoon
jet with a new sort of radar, in an effort to secure new orders.
The fighter is produced by Eurofighter partner companies BAE
Systems, Airbus and Finmeccanica,
and BAE said it signed a contract worth 365 million pounds ($572
million) to integrate the new radar onto the jets.
Under the deal signed in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday
the Typhoon jet will in future be available with the "Captor
E-Scan radar".
The four countries, which had already funded the initial
development of the advanced radar, believe that the new radar
will help the fighter jet secure new orders from other
countries.
"This will give Eurofighter Typhoon one of the most advanced
radar systems in the world providing a wider field of regard
than any other combat aircraft. Other benefits include increased
detection and tracking ranges, advanced air-to-surface
capability and enhanced electronic protection measures," BAE
said in a statement.
Eurofighter lost out on a $20 billion deal to sell 126 jets
to India in 2012. While Saudi Arabia and Oman have ordered
Typhoons, Eurofighter suffered a major blow last year when
United Arab Emirates quit talks over a possible 6 billion pound
order.
Royal Bank of Canada analysts said a new radar for Typhoon
would "close a performance gap against most other western-made
fighter jets".
Eurofighter's chief executive Alberto Gutierrez said the
addition of E-Scan to the jets represented a "pivotal moment"
for the project, providing a weapons system which is
"unmatched".
"This milestone confirms the commitment of the four nations
to provide the Eurofighter Typhoon with the best capabilities to
seize current and emerging opportunities in the export market,"
the Eurofighter Typhoon statement said.
E-scan radar has an extended range, faster tracking and
multiple targeting. It has been developed by the Euroradar
group, on which Selex, the defence electronics unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica, is a major contractor.
BAE said trials of the jet with the new radar had already
started.
"From the outset, the aircraft was built with capability
enhancement in mind and this step is proof that we are
developing Typhoon to keep it relevant for today and for the
future," BAE Systems managing director of combat air Martin
Taylor said in a statement.
