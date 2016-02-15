* Oil executive appointed BAE chief operating officer
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 15 British defence firm BAE Systems
named Charles Woodburn as its chief operating officer,
making the former oil executive heir apparent for the chief
executive's role.
BAE's statement on Monday followed media reports on Sunday
that Woodburn would be appointed to the role before taking over
the top job from Ian King in 12 to 18 months. King has run BAE
since 2008 having formerly been chief operating officer.
Woodburn, 44, who formerly worked at oilfield services
company Schlumberger and is currently chief executive at
private equity-backed Expro, will join in the second quarter of
2016 and be paid a base salary of 750,000 pounds ($1.1 million).
King highlighted Woodburn's international focus as an
advantage for BAE, the third biggest defence company globally,
which makes over a third of its sales in the U.S. and Canada,
and a fifth in Saudi Arabia.
"As a highly qualified engineer with considerable
international business experience, Charles will strengthen and
broaden the strategic and operational capabilities of the
business as a welcome and valuable addition to the leadership
team," King said in a statement.
Chairman Roger Carr said that Woodburn would build up his
understanding of the defence industry under King, calling his
appointment "part of our succession planning programme."
Woodburn will need to get to grips with BAE's biggest
customer -- Britain's ministry of defence -- as the company
takes part in a 31 billion pound programme to build the
replacement for the country's nuclear submarines.
BAE is expected to benefit from rising military spending in
Britain and the U.S., after years of cutbacks, and new demand
for its cyber defence services.
But it also faces challenges. It is under pressure from the
British government to deliver big, complicated projects like the
building of two new aircraft carriers on budget, and to secure a
long-delayed sale of a new batch of Typhoon fighter jets to
Saudi Arabia to extend its production further into the future.
KeplerCheuvreux analyst Christophe Menard said the
appointment was positive for BAE.
"Seeking an outsider could bring a fresh vision to BAE,
which needs to reinvent and re-position part of its business,
after years of difficulty budgetary environments," he said.
Woodburn, who has a PhD in engineering from the University
of Cambridge, will also be paid 1.62 million pounds earnt at
Expro but forfeited as a consequence of joining BAE.
The company's shares traded up 1.9 percent to 475 pence,
broadly in line with the FTSE 100 index. BAE is scheduled to
report annual results on Thursday.
