LONDON, Sept 21 BAE Systems has
expanded the role of its Chief Operating Officer Charles
Woodburn, the man widely expected to become its next CEO, to
give him responsibility for the group's UK defence businesses
and its cyber defence unit.
Europe's biggest defence contractor named Woodburn as COO in
February, with sources at the time saying that the job made him
heir apparent to Chief Executive Ian King, who is expected to
retire next year, although there is no official timetable.
A spokeswoman for BAE said on Wednesday that BAE had told
employees that Woodburn will be in charge of the strategy and
performance of BAE's defence projects in Britain as well as its
Applied Intelligence cyber defence unit.
BAE's UK defence business, which accounts for about 40
percent of underlying group sales, includes complex programmes
such as the production of Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets and
future projects to renew the country's nuclear-armed submarines
and build a number of Type 26 Global Combat Ships.
"The move allows Charles to focus on the execution of our
company strategy as Chief Operating Officer, allowing Ian as
Chief Executive to focus on the continued strategic development
of the group," the spokeswoman said.
Woodburn, a former oil industry executive, started working
at BAE in May.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)