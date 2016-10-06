LONDON Oct 6 British defence group BAE Systems
said it expected more orders for its Typhoon fighter
jets following talks with current and prospective customers, as
it reiterated its forecast for full-year earnings.
The group said it was trading in line with its expectations,
and it still expected to deliver a 5-10 percent rise in
underlying earnings per share this year.
"Discussions with current and prospective operators of
Typhoon aircraft continue to support group's expectations for
additional contract awards," it said on Thursday.
It also said talks between itself, the British government
and Saudi Arabian government were progressing to define the
scope and terms of the next five-year defence co-operation
programme between the countries, a significant driver of profit
for the group.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)