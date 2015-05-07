(Adds analyst comment, background)
LONDON May 7 BAE Systems, the world's
third-largest defence contractor by revenue, stood by its
forecast for marginally higher earnings this year and added its
performance would be biased to the second half.
The update from BAE, which helps build the Eurofighter
Typhoon jet, supplies the Royal Navy with ships and produces
combat vehicles for the U.S. Army, comes on election day in
Britain, where the company makes about a quarter of its sales.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and Ed
Miliband's opposition Labour Party have been neck and neck in
opinion polls for months, indicating neither will win enough
seats for an outright majority in the 650-seat parliament.
Whichever government is formed is due to hold a review of
defence and security spending later this year, which will shape
the military budget over the next five years, potentially
impacting BAE's sales in its home market.
Over the last four years, Britain has cut defence spending
by around 8 percent in real terms to help reduce its record
budget deficit, and further cuts have not been ruled out.
For 2015, though, BAE said excluding the impact of currency
moves it was maintaining a forecast given in February for
earnings per share to be marginally higher this year, guidance
which partly relies on anticipated new orders for naval
equipment and aircraft.
"Our business is making good progress in 2015," Chief
Executive Ian King said in a statement ahead of the company's
annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday.
Shares in BAE traded down 0.9 percent to 496 pence at 0727
GMT, broadly in line with Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index
which was 0.7 percent lower.
"We would take the view that no news is good news," said RBC
analyst Robert Stallard. "There have been no execution issues
year to date and BAE has continued to secure decent contract
awards."
