* Cuts 371 UK jobs in Typhoon production
* Also reduces jobs, capacity at Australian shipyard
* Sees 2015 earnings flat, downgrade brings co in line with
market
* Says outlook for defence spending improving
(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Paul Sandle and Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 12 BAE Systems will slow
production of its Typhoon fighter jet and cut capacity at its
Williamstown shipyard in Australia, the cost of which will mean
earnings will not grow this year, the company said on Thursday.
Europe's biggest defence contractor said the longer term
outlook was brightened by increases in defence spending in the
United States and other markets.
The company has been waiting for a major order for Typhoon
jets from Saudi Arabia. Analysts had started to fear the deal
would not materialise but the company said it expected sales to
come through, albeit spread over a longer period.
The production cut, which will result in the loss of 371
British jobs, would ensure the fighter jet was cost competitive
over the medium term, said Chief Executive Ian King.
He noted that BAE Systems' relationship with Saudi Arabia
spanned half a century and that the Kingdom recently ordered 22
of its Hawk advanced jet trainers.
"We are confident of future Typhoon export success and we
have not changed our planning assumptions on the number of
aircraft we expect to sell," he said.
BAE said however that Typhoon sales were expected to reduce
from about 1.3 billion pounds in 2015 to 1.1 billion in 2016
after the production changes.
Shares in BAE Systems, which have fallen 20 percent from a
15-year high of 549 pence in March, were trading up 4.4 percent
at 457 pence at 1210 GMT.
"It's kind of a relief they've bitten the bullet on two
things...and they're saying that there's an improving business
environment, talking about the U.S. budget," said analyst Edward
Stacey at Haitong Research.
British aero-engines maker Rolls-Royce issued its fourth
profit warning in little over a year on Thursday, wiping a fifth
off its share value.
BAE said the short-term cost of reducing Typhoon product and
an impairment in the carrying value of the Williamstown shipyard
in Australia would result in expected underlying earnings per
share for 2015 of around 38 pence, flat on 2014.
It had said in February that for 2015 it expected underlying
earnings per share to be "marginally higher", a forecast that
was partly dependent on a new Saudi Arabia order and work for
its shipyards in Australia.
The downgrade brings the company in line with current market
expectations, as analysts recognized the Typhoon order was
unlikely to land this year.
King said the outlook in Britain and the United States was
more positive, noting that a recent U.S. budget deal was
expected to result in defence spending above previous budget
control caps.
BAE could also win a deal to sell 20 more Hawks to India
during a visit to Britain this week by Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, according to reports.
The company is also in advanced talks to sell its U.S.
manpower and service business, which has been on the block for
months, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
(Editing by Keith Weir)