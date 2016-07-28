UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
LONDON, July 28 BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, reported slightly higher half-year earnings and said it was on track to meet its forecast for 2016 earnings to rise by between 5 percent and 10 percent.
The British-based company posted underlying earnings per share (EPS) of 17.4 pence for the six months ended June 30, in line with a consensus forecast, and compared to the 17.1 pence level it reported last year.
BAE reiterated guidance that its 2016 performance would be weighted to the second-half of the year, and said that it did not expect any material impact on near-term trading from Britain's vote in June to leave the EU. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
TOKYO, May 14 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.