LONDON, July 30 Britain's biggest defence
company BAE Systems reiterated guidance for marginal
earnings growth this year, a forecast which it said remained
conditional upon securing new orders for fighter jets.
BAE said in February that for 2015 it expected underlying
earnings per share to be marginally higher than the 38 pence per
share it made in 2014 if it could secure orders for more
Eurofighter Typhoons, most probably from Saudi Arabia, and work
for its shipyards in Australia.
The company said overall it had performed well during the
first half of 2015, reporting underlying earnings per share of
17.1 pence, slightly behind the 17.7 pence in made in the same
period last year.
