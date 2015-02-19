* 2014 EPS of 38 pence in line with 37.7 pence forecast
* Sees 2015 EPS "marginally higher" on new aircraft, naval
orders
(Adds CEO comments)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 19 BAE Systems, the world's
third-largest defence contractor by revenue, said it believed
the worst was over for spending cuts in its key U.S. market as
it forecast that earnings would return to growth in 2015.
Its profits have been hit in recent years by government
spending cuts, particularly in the United States and Britain,
which together account for almost two thirds of its sales.
However, it said U.S. spending was now stabilising and set
to improve "modestly" from next year, with Chief Executive Ian
King saying he was encouraged by a recent higher order for F-35
combat jets, for which BAE is a key development partner.
He also suggested the company could benefit from heightened
military activity, when asked about the battle against Islamic
State in Iraq and rising tensions in Ukraine.
"Defence and security is high on governments' priorities at
the moment," King told reporters on a conference call on
Thursday.
"We have a lot of bidding activity going on at the moment,
we also have a lot of support activity going on."
The company said that in 2015 earnings per share were
expected to be "marginally higher", a forecast which included
some reliance on anticipated new orders for naval equipment and
aircraft, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon jet.
King noted that for the first time, Middle Eastern countries
were deploying their assets against Islamic State.
Saudi Arabia, which has participated in strikes against IS
and is still BAE's biggest customer in the region, accounting
for 20 percent of its total sales. Analysts said the reference
to new aircraft orders were likely to relate to a new batch of
Typhoons for the country.
BAE's positive stance on the Middle East and U.S. contrasts
with its home market in Britain, where there is still potential
for more cuts after the election in May when a new five-yearly
Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) will take place.
But King reassured on BAE'S position in Britain, where it is
the largest supplier to the country's Ministry of Defence.
"I'm not overly concerned about the SDSR because of our
long-term position on our programmes," he said.
The government has cut its defence spending by around 8
percent over the last four years but a new defence spending
review due to take place after the national election on May 7
makes for an uncertain outlook.
Shares in BAE Systems were up 0.2 percent at 523 pence by
1108 GMT having risen 16 percent in the last six months,
compared with a 1.5 percent gain in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
index, on hopes that the company is through the worst on
defence cuts.
For 2014 BAE posted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 pence,
down 9.5 percent on a year ago but just ahead of the consensus
forecasts of 37.7 pence according to a company survey of
analysts and in line with its own forecast of a 5-10 percent
fall from the comparable result for 2013.
The dividend was raised by 2 percent to 20.5 pence a share.
For 2015 analysts have on average been predicting earnings
of 39.4 pence a share, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)