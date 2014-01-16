LONDON Jan 16 BAE Systems is changing
the name of its cyber security unit from Detica to BAE Systems
Applied Intelligence, in a rebranding move to court more
commercial customers alongside its traditional government client
base.
Europe's largest defence contractor said in an employee
newsletter the rebranding would take effect as of Jan. 31, and
the unit would target customers such as financial sector firms
and utilities that need to protect confidential customer
information.
"The stakes are changing in the market and threats are
coming from the rise of technology and mobile devices," the
unit's Chief Marketing Officer Morag Lucey said in the message.
BAE, which bought Detica for $1 billion in 2008, has been
building up its cyber business in anticipation of rising demand
from governments and firms at a time when defence budget cuts
are affecting military equipment demand.
In February, BAE and mobile phone operator Vodafone
unveiled a five-year deal to work together on cyber security
solutions.
BAE said on Aug. 1 that first-half sales in its cyber and
intelligence unit, made up of its U.S.-based Intelligence &
Security business as well as Detica, fell 10 percent to 657
million pounds ($1.1 billion), accounting for just under 8
percent of the group total. The fall was mainly due to lower
sales at the U.S. business, while Detica sales grew 9 percent.
At the time, it forecast continued growth for Detica from
selling information intelligence solutions in the UK and abroad,
with demand from government and commercial customers.