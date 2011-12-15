LONDON Dec 15 Europe's biggest defence
contractor BAE Systems said on Thursday it had
concluded an agreement with the UK tax authorities which will
give a benefit to its earnings per share of around 5.9 pence for
the current year.
The British group said the deal addressed a number of items,
including the interpretation of complex tax rules relating to
research and development tax credits, but it is not expected to
have a material impact on its effective tax rate in future
years.
The tax benefit comes in addition to U.S. and UK tax
settlements in the first half of the year which resulted in the
reduced tax rate of 26 percent in the group's results for the
first half of 2011.
BAE Systems shares closed up 0.9 percent at 271.2 pence.