LONDON Dec 15 Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems said on Thursday it had concluded an agreement with the UK tax authorities which will give a benefit to its earnings per share of around 5.9 pence for the current year.

The British group said the deal addressed a number of items, including the interpretation of complex tax rules relating to research and development tax credits, but it is not expected to have a material impact on its effective tax rate in future years.

The tax benefit comes in addition to U.S. and UK tax settlements in the first half of the year which resulted in the reduced tax rate of 26 percent in the group's results for the first half of 2011.

BAE Systems shares closed up 0.9 percent at 271.2 pence.