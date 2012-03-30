LONDON, March 30 Europe's biggest defence
contractor BAE Systems on Friday said it had won a 446
million pound ($709.58 million) deal to provide engineering
support for Eurofighter Typhoon jets, helping sustain some 600
jobs in Britain.
The five-year contract covers the support of 306 Typhoon
jets currently used by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain. The
number will increase as more jets are delivered.
"The order will help to sustain around 600 jobs at BAE
Systems' Warton and Samlesbury sites in Lancashire focused on
engineering, supply chain and project management," BAE said in a
statement.
BAE has been hit by continued cuts to military spending by
the United States and Britain, a delay in key orders and the end
of the Iraq war. As a result, the group said last year that it
would cut around 3,000 jobs in Britain.
Shares in BAE were 0.4 percent down at 299.1 pence by 0840
GMT. ($1 = 0.6285 British pounds)