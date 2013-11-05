Nov 5 British defence contractor BAE Systems Plc
is set to announce potentially more than 1,000 job
losses across three of its UK shipyards, the BBC reported on
Tuesday.
The broadcaster, citing sources, said many hundreds of jobs
will be lost, perhaps over 1,000, with the cuts at the company's
Govan and Scotstoun shipyards in Glasgow and at Portsmouth
resulting from completion of work on two new aircraft carriers
and a huge increase in the costs of that project. ()
However, the job losses, which are expected to be announced
on Thursday, may not take effect immediately as some work on the
aircraft carriers is planned until 2015, the BBC said, adding
that BAE's announcement would be followed by a statement by
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond.
"We continue to work closely with the Ministry of Defence to
explore all possible options to determine how best to sustain
the capability to deliver complex warships in the UK in the
future," a BAE spokeswoman said.
"This work is ongoing and we are committed to keeping our
employees and trade unions informed as it progresses."
An MoD spokeswoman said negotiations with BAE were ongoing
and declined to comment on when any announcement would be
made.
The future of BAE's shipyards have hung in the balance as
work winds down on two Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers,
the first of which will enter sea trials in 2017.
BAE currently employs 3,200 people at its Glasgow shipyards
and 1,200 in shipbuilding in Portsmouth.