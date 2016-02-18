LONDON Feb 18 BAE Systems, the world's
third-largest defence contractor by revenue, forecast that
annual earnings would grow by up to 10 percent this year as
defence budgets recover and demand for cyber and commercial
electronics grows.
BAE posted adjusted underlying earnings per share (EPS) of
36.6 pence in 2015, although on reported level it was helped by
tax provisions and currency, coming in at 40.2 pence against 38
pence the year before.
In 2016, BAE forecast that EPS would grow by between 5
percent and 10 percent from the 36.6 pence level, helped by a
strong performance from its electronic systems unit, whose
products are used to control aircraft.
