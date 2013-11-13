China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Wednesday ruled in favor of BAE Systems PLC after the British company filed a formal protest against the U.S. Navy's decision to award to Raytheon Co a contract for a next-generation electronic jammer, a spokesman for BAE said.
BAE had launched the protest with the GAO in July, saying it had concerns with how the Navy had evaluated its offering to win a deal worth $279 billion.
