June 24 BAE Systems :

* BAE Systems wins 57mm naval gun contract in Mexico

* BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to produce and deliver four 57 mk3 naval guns to Mexican navy.

* Series production begins immediately, with gun deliveries beginning in 2015 and continuing through 2017

* Final assembly will take place at BAE Systems` facility in Karlskoga, Sweden.