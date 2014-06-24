BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24 BAE Systems :
* BAE Systems wins 57mm naval gun contract in Mexico
* BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to produce and deliver four 57 mk3 naval guns to Mexican navy.
* Series production begins immediately, with gun deliveries beginning in 2015 and continuing through 2017
* Final assembly will take place at BAE Systems` facility in Karlskoga, Sweden. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year