* Benchmark setting must be independent of individual
interests -Bafin president
* Bafin official expects no bloodbath for German banks in
ECB stress test
* Remarks follow record 1.7 billion euro fine for banks
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 German banking watchdog Bafin
wants far-reaching reforms in the setting of benchmark market
values such as Libor, including a more active government role,
its head of banking supervision Raimund Roeseler told a German
newspaper.
"Reference prices that are only based on more or less random
estimates are not sound," Roeseler told Welt am Sonntag in an
interview published on Sunday. "The most relevant figures also
need to be checked by a governmental body. It should not be left
to the private sector alone."
Last Wednesday the European Commission slapped a record 1.7
billion euro ($2.3 billion) fine on six financial institutions,
including Deutsche Bank, for manipulating the London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and its euro equivalent Euribor.
The two interest rate benchmarks are used to help price
trillions of dollars of financial contracts globally.
Roeseler's statements chime with those of Bafin president
Elke Koenig, who also told Der Tagesspiegel newspaper that
reform was needed.
"We have to seriously think about how we can modify the
system so that it is based on real transactions and independent
of individual interests," she said, according to excerpts of an
interview to be fully published on Monday.
Koenig also said a mechanism for supervising trades could be
considered to prevent manipulation.
The Commission is also looking into possible manipulation of
foreign exchange markets, although no decision has been made
about whether to open a formal investigation.
However, Roeseler said: "Currently, there is no indication
that German institutions did participate in manipulation on the
foreign exchange markets."
Over the weekend, European Central Bank board member Joerg
Asmussen backed German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's
call for governments to keep scrutinising the banking sector,
despite complaints that they had already gone far enough.
The ECB is due to scrutinise around 130 European lenders,
aiming to unearth any potential risks on their balance sheets
and to restore confidence in the banking industry before it
takes over supervision of the top banks from national bodies
late next year.
Roeseler believed German banks were well-prepared for the
ECB stress test, he told Die Welt, according to excerpts of the
interview to be published on Monday. "I therefore do not expect
a bloodbath," he was quoted as saying.
He criticised some German banks for failing to include
certain employees occupying specific risk-taking roles in their
lists of staff who are subject to a new cap on bonuses.
The European Union plans to limit the bonuses of senior
staff to 100 percent of their fixed pay, or 200 percent if
shareholders approve a higher payout. The cap will apply to
thousands of bankers in risk-taking positions.