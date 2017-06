FRANKFURT Nov 19 The head of German financial regulator BaFin on Monday warned against a staggered or delayed introduction of tougher capital rules for banks, known as Basel III.

"There is no way around introducing Basel III and as swiftly as possible, and I mean globally," the head of BaFin, Elke Koenig told Reuters on the sidelines of industry event 'Euro Finance Week' in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Ludwig Burger)